Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:53 AM
Home Business

Huawei releases Intelligent World 2030 Report

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

At the Intelligent World 2030 Forum involving industry partners at Shenzhen, China, David Wang, Executive Director and President of ICT Products and Solutions of Huawei, has released the Intelligent World 2030 report to Explore Trends in the Next Decade.   
This is the first time that Huawei has used quantitative and qualitative methods to systematically describe the intelligent world in the next decade and forecast industry trends, helping industries identify new opportunities and discover new value, says a press release.
Over the past three years, Huawei has conducted in-depth exchanges with more than 1,000 academics, customers, and partners in the industry, organized more than 2,000 workshops and drawn on data and methods from authoritative organizations, such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum, and World Health Organization.
Huawei has derived insights from scientific journals such as Nature and IEEE and drawn wisdom from relevant industry associations and consulting firms, as well as experts within and outside Huawei. Through these efforts, Huawei has developed the Intelligent World 2030 report, providing insights into ICT technology and application trends in the next decade.
The report proposes eight cross-disciplinary and cross-domain directions for exploration at the macro level. It explains how ICT technologies can solve critical problems and challenges of human development and what new opportunities can be brought to organizations and individuals. At the industry level, the report explores the future technologies and development directions of communications networks, computing, digital power, and intelligent automotive solutions.
Wang said, "30 years ago, we decided to enrich life through communications. 10 years ago, we decided to connect every corner of the world to build a better, connected world. Now, our vision and mission are to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. We firmly believe that a brilliant intelligent world is arriving at an accelerated pace."
Many heavyweight guests were invited to speak at the forum, including renowned futurist Steven Johnson, founding and rotating chairman of the World Electric Vehicle Association Chen Qingquan, Co-President of Roland Berg Global Management Committee Denis Depoux, and Vice President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) Wang Zhiqin. They shared their insights on the intelligent world and discussed how ICT can better drive socio-economic development.


