Samsung brings Neo QLED TV for cinematic experience

Samsung Electronics has introduced its Next-Generation Neo QLED TV range in the Bangladesh market according to the Samsung's commitment to innovation with new advancements that will redefine the role of television in consumer's homes.

The new line-up will set a benchmark in the television industry using technology that will transform users' homes. Samsung is introducing a unique display technology, NEO QLED TV, to its flagship 8K and 4K TV models, says a press release.

The company has taken QLED to the next level by enabling a new light source; precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and NEO Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for NEO QLED.

The Quantum Matrix Technology Pro of NEO QLED 8K ensures astonishingly real pictures, accurate color and creates a precise viewing experience. NEO QLED 8K also flaunts Object Tracking Sound Pro that provides dynamic sound while tracking motion and Infinity One Design, where users immerse themselves into the screen.









