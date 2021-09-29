Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung brings Neo QLED TV for cinematic experience

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

Samsung Electronics has introduced its Next-Generation Neo QLED TV range in the Bangladesh market according to the Samsung's commitment to innovation with new advancements that will redefine the role of television in consumer's homes.
The new line-up will set a benchmark in the television industry using technology that will transform users' homes. Samsung is introducing a unique display technology, NEO QLED TV, to its flagship 8K and 4K TV models, says a press release.
The company has taken QLED to the next level by enabling a new light source; precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and NEO Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for NEO QLED.
The Quantum Matrix Technology Pro of NEO QLED 8K ensures astonishingly real pictures, accurate color and creates a precise viewing experience. NEO QLED 8K also flaunts Object Tracking Sound Pro that provides dynamic sound while tracking motion and Infinity One Design, where users immerse themselves into the screen.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honda launches new advanced, affordable motorcycle
Vivo launches smartphone Y53s
PUMA launches flagship store at Dhanmondi
IFIL Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over 291st meeting
Swisscontact, Khulna Shipyard to raise welding skills for youths
SBAC Bank elects Abdul Kadir Molla as a Chairman
Southeast Bank holds board meeting
Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft