Infinix launches new smartphone series

Global leading smartphone brand Infinix has launched their new Note series smartphone Note 10, a combination of the excellent MediaTek gaming processor Helio G85, 6.95" FHD+ super-fluid display, a 48 MP ultra-night camera and cinematic DTS dual speakers makes the device more desirable for the young generation.

MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor for the NOTE 10 contains a 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A75 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.0GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively. It is one of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, clocking at 1GHz. The memory storage is about 128 GB and has 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone comes with 6.95-inch FHD+ super-fluid display with a stunning visual experience of peak brightness and a 1500:1 color contrast ratio delivering a seamless crisp, clear images and soothing viewing experience.

Infinix 'NOTE 10' is all set to hit the markets all across the country at a competitive price of BDT 15,990 from 29 September onwards. It will be available in two color variants: 95 Black & Emerald green.





