Walton starts microwave oven exports to Europe

The Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton started the export of its 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled microwave ovens to the markets of two European nations- Romania and Hungary, another milestone towards its journey of becoming a best global brand in line with its 'Vision: Go Global 2030.'

In this regard, a programme titled "Inaugural Ceremony: Exporting Microwave Oven to Romania and Hungary" was held at the conference room of Walton Corporate Office on Monday (September 27, 2021).

Attending the event as the chief guest, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna officially inaugurated the microwave oven exports to Romania and Hungary through cutting a giant cake.

Among others, WHIL's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana Nilu, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Amin Khan, Walton Home Appliances' Chief Business Officer (CBO) Al Imran, Walton International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Vice-Presidents Syed Al Imran and Tauseef Al Mahmud.

At the function, Walton officials informed that two renowned electronics and home appliance marketing enterprises in Romania and Hungary will supply Walton made microwave ovens to the markets of their respective countries. Walton is initially exporting vast amounts of microwave ovens in those two European countries.

WHIL's Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna said, Walton has been manufacturing European standards and designed products. Engineers of Walton Product Research and Innovation Department are working on delivering innovative designed and featured products to the national and international markets. And thus, Walton made microwaves ovens are now being exported to Romania and Hungary. This will be milestone in Walton's 'Vision Go Global 2030' and also facilitated the market expansion of Walton microwave ovens in Central and Eastern Europe.

Walton Home Appliances CBO Al Imran said, total of 20 models of microwave ovens featured with latest technology are being manufactured at Walton factory. Along with meeting the local demand, Walton is exporting microwave ovens to various countries around the world.



