BGIC achieves AA + rating

Argus Credit Rating Services Limited (ACRSL) has determined the credit rating of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC), Non-Life Insurance Company in the private sector in Bangladesh.

BGIC has Achieved 'AA +' rating in the Long Term and in the Short Term 'ST-2', says a press release.

The rating was determined in the light of the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December, 2020 and the Unaudited Financial Statements up to 30 June, 2021 and other relevant information.

Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. was listed as Non-Life Insurance Company on the Stock Exchanges of Bangladesh from 1989.









