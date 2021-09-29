Video
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Home Business

Walton launches glass-designed rear quad camera phone

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton has launched its new mid range smartphone with quad rear camera (meaning a four-sensor camera) set-up.  
Besides, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the phone modeled as Primo RX9. The device sports many advance features including all glass design, powerful RAM, ROM and battery, says a press release.
Priced at 16,999 BDT only, the 8.3 mm slim phone has been released in eye-catching black and green color. The phone can be purchased from all Walton plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country along with Walton's online shop e-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com).
Customers will get 30 day instant replacement facility with 1-year regular warranty on the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged smartphone manufactured in Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's own factory.
The new device has been released in the market mainly considering the taste and requirements of users with mid range budget. Special emphasized given on design and camera of the affordable smartphone which will satisfy smartphone lovers of all ages. The phone is as durable as it is visually appealing for its glass panels.
The Primo RX9 comes with a 6.55-inch HD plus eye-notch LTPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio which will ensure bright and vivid contents will look real to life. Using different applications, watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the internet will be more enjoyable with the phone as it has capacitive touch screen with Incell technology and 2.5D glass.


