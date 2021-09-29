Tourism reopens partially, but pandemic shock lingers

Tourism industry in Bangladesh is at its knees following a series of lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions to curb infections. Now after a partial reopening, the sector is still reeling from the aftershock.

Md Rafeuzzaman, president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, is looking forward to a full reopening while Tourism Board is working on plans to help the industry recover. Corona shutdown began across the country in March last year. Now almost everything reopened people started crowding the tourism hubs. But a second wave in April dealt a fresh blow to the tourism industry, leaving about four million people without work.

Rangamati tourist centres have reopened, but they are yet to draw tourists amid the pandemic. Tourist spots reopened last month, but they were ordered to allow tourists at half the capacity and comply with health rules.

The daily infection rate is now on the wane, but visitors have not yet returned to Cox's Bazar, the most attractive tourist destination in Bangladesh.

"Not many foreigners are coming. Some people from the NGOs that work in Cox's Bazar and the surrounding areas come. They are the only foreigners. The pressure increases slightly on weekends."

He said the authorities monitor the hotels, resorts and entertainment centres regularly to ensure that health rules are being followed.

Big hotels like Grand Sultan in Moulvibazar are waiting for foreign guests. The sector is currently dependent on local tourists, said TOAB President Rafeuzzaman.

"The government may issue some positive instructions and we will be able to reopen fully once the coronavirus situation improves."

He sees no big change if foreign tourists do not return. "Resumption of international flights will create an environment suitable for that. We are waiting for that."

Khabir Uddin Ahmed, president of Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh, said the reopening was almost a fresh start. They have to replace and repair some of the furniture.

Resorts like Meghmati Village in Mymensingh are struggling. He believes the emphasis should be on finding ways to attract more local tourists to survive the pandemic fallout. Mohsin Hoq Himel, general secretary of Bangladesh International Hotel Association, said hotels depending on tourists have some guests, but those catering to businesspeople are struggling

He thinks the sector can recover in 2022 if infections decrease further. The government has made short-term, mid-term and long-term plans for the sector's recovery. A report on the plans described the survival of the sector as the biggest challenge now. -bdnews24.com





