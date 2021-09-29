

Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits new high

DSEX the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped to a fresh high and indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also jumped up as the investors took fresh stakes.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, jumped up 45.52 points or 0.62 per cent to 7,297 - the highest since its inception nearly nine years back on January 27, 2013.

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 15.57 points to 2,691, also the highest since its introduction on January 27, 2013. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) went up by 6.51 points to 1585, at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 21.35 billion, up 7.82 per cent higher from the previous day's tally of Tk 19.80 billion.

After witnessing volatility in the past few days, the market boosted following the news that the Bangladesh Bank allowed banks to invest the entire special fund in asset-backed green Sukuk, said a stockbroker.

Banks can buy private sector-issued green Sukuk, including Beximco's Tk 30 billion Sukuk, from their special funds of Tk 2.0 billion, which they were allowed to form to invest in the stock market, as per the BB directive issued on Monday.

However, losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 172 closed lower, 164 higher and 39 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Orion Pharma topped the turnover list again with shares worth Tk 1.17 billion changing hands, closely followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 1.11 billion), Beximco (Tk 1.09 billion), Shahjibazar Power (Tk 699 million) and Saif Powertec (Tk594 million).

Deshbandhu Polymer was the top gainer, posting a 8.67 per cent rise while Monno Ceramic was the worst loser, losing 5.12 per cent. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 186 points to settle at 21,334 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 114 points to 12,805 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 167 advanced, 126 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 20.77 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 670 million.





