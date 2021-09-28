Video
Special mass vaccination on PM’s birthday today

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

A one-day special vaccination programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday will be conducted across the country on Tuesday.
Necessary equipment has been delivered to all the centres of the country for the implementation of
this programme, said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam.
The DG Khurshid Alam shared this information on Facebook Live on Monday to inform about the vaccination programme.
Khurshid Alam said, "The vaccination programme is planned on the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 28."
The mass vaccination programme will be conducted across the country tomorrow (Tuesday). "We will vaccinate only the first dose and similarly the second dose on the same date next month. And for this we have supplied all the necessary goods all over the country. The campaign will begin at 9am and vaccinations will continue uninterrupted until we reach our target."
The mass vaccination programme requires those 25 years of age or above, who have already registered, to be vaccinated via text message.
"Older women and the physically challenged people will be vaccinated on a priority basis. Pregnant mothers and lactating mothers will not be vaccinated in this mass vaccination programme. Those who come for vaccination must bring their national identity card and vaccination card," he added.
The DG of health further said, "The mass vaccination activities will be conducted in coordination with the local administration and people's representatives. The target is to administer 500 doses or more in each centre of Union-Upazila and Municipality and one thousand or more doses in each centre of city corporation area."
"At the upazila level, Covid-19 vaccine will be administrated through one booth in one centre of one ward in each union, one booth in each centre of the municipality, and 3 booths in each ward of the city corporation. General vaccination programmes will continue in all the centres across the country," he said.



