Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:32 AM
25 more die of C-19

Positivity rate drops to 4.36pc

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 25 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.
The death toll now stands at 27,439. Some 980 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of the cases to 1,552,563.
Besides, 1,202 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease during this time, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.43 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,512,681, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  4.36percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.09 percent and the death rate at 1.77 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 27,787 samples.
Among the deaths, 9 died in Dhaka division, 8 in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Sylhet, and two died in Rangpur division.
Among the 25 deceased, 13 were men and 12 women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,618 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,821 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.76 million lives and infected more than 232.67 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 209.314 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


