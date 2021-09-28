Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 more dengue patients die

214 hospitalized in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients died and 214 people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 163 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 51 to
hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 17,571 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 27.
Among them, a total of 16,519 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 989. Of them, 758 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 231 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 63 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 15 in September.
Among the deaths, 58 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram division and Khulna division and one in Rajshahi.
Among 17,571 infected, a total of 7,215 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special mass vaccination on PM’s birthday today
25 more die of C-19
2 more dengue patients die
Hearing on returning Pori Moni’s car today   
UN meet closes sans Myanmar, Taliban speeches
Ridesharing service calls strike today to reduce fee
Shut down unlicenced microcredit lenders: HC
75th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina today


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft