2 more dengue patients die

Two more patients died and 214 people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 163 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 51 to

hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 17,571 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 27.

Among them, a total of 16,519 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 989. Of them, 758 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 231 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 63 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 15 in September.

Among the deaths, 58 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram division and Khulna division and one in Rajshahi.

Among 17,571 infected, a total of 7,215 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.





