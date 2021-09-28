Hearing on returning Pori Moni’s car today   

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Monday recommending handing over a seized private car and other valuable belongings to actress Pori Moni.

The hearing on the petition will be held today (Tuesday) in the court of Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder, said GRO Md Helal uddin.

On September 15 a Dhaka court ordered the CID to submit a report regarding the private car and other valuables seized from her residence -- as evidences in the case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

On September 1, Pori Moni was released from jail on bail, four weeks after Rapid Action Battalion arrested her from her residence.

On August 4, RAB raided Pori Moni's Banani residence and detained her with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots.

A minibar was found at Pori Moni's residence where she regularly arranged parties, according to RAB.

RAB filed the drugs case against Pori Moni and Dipu with Banani Police Station on August 6.

On June 14, she filed a case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood and five others, accusing them of attempting to rape and murders her at Dhaka Boat Club on the night of June 8.







