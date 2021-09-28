Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hearing on returning Pori Moni’s car today   

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Monday recommending handing over a seized private car and other valuable belongings to actress Pori Moni.
The hearing on the petition will be held today (Tuesday) in the court of Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder, said GRO Md Helal uddin.
On September 15 a Dhaka court ordered the CID to submit a report regarding the private car and other valuables seized from her residence -- as evidences in the case filed under Narcotics Control Act.
On September 1, Pori Moni was released from jail on bail, four weeks after Rapid Action Battalion arrested her from her residence.
On August 4, RAB raided Pori Moni's Banani residence and detained her with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots.
A minibar was found at Pori Moni's residence where she regularly arranged parties, according to RAB.
RAB filed the drugs case against Pori Moni and Dipu with Banani Police Station on August 6.
On June 14, she filed a case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood and five others, accusing them of attempting to rape and murders her at Dhaka Boat Club on the night of June 8.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special mass vaccination on PM’s birthday today
25 more die of C-19
2 more dengue patients die
Hearing on returning Pori Moni’s car today   
UN meet closes sans Myanmar, Taliban speeches
Ridesharing service calls strike today to reduce fee
Shut down unlicenced microcredit lenders: HC
75th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina today


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft