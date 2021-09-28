Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Shut down unlicenced microcredit lenders: HC

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday directed the government to shut down the offices of unlicenced financial and microcredit institutions immediately and to take appropriate legal actions against those.
In response to a writ petition, the court also ordered Bangladesh Bank to form a special committee to probe into the activities of such unauthorised financial and microcredit institutions and submit a report to the court within 45 days after receiving the copy of the order.
Moreover, the HC asked the microcredit regulatory authorities to submit a list of names of local money lenders that have no licence
and are lending money at high interest rates.
At the same time, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to show causes why their failure to monitor and supervise the activities of unauthorised institutions should not be declared illegal.
The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Zakir Hossain issued the order and rule after hearing a writ petition that sought its directive on the government to ban informal money lending business across the country.  
Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, on September 7, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC -- also challenging the failure and inaction of the respondents regarding informal money lenders from lending money with exorbitant interest rates.
In the writ petition, he mentioned the secretaries concerned of the ministries of finance, home, law and social welfare, governor of Bangladesh Bank, inspector general of police, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all 64 districts of the country as respondents.
After filing the writ petition, Sumon said, "In every area of the country, there is a business of private lending in the name of cooperative society. People are pursuing high-interest rates in the name of private lending."
Therefore, many families have become destitute bearing the burden of high interest on loans taken from unregistered cooperative societies, he said.
In recent days, Ehsan Group allegedly embezzled Tk 17,000 crore defrauding thousands of people using their religious faith.
Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly owes more than Tk 1,000 crore to customers and merchants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special mass vaccination on PM’s birthday today
25 more die of C-19
2 more dengue patients die
Hearing on returning Pori Moni’s car today   
UN meet closes sans Myanmar, Taliban speeches
Ridesharing service calls strike today to reduce fee
Shut down unlicenced microcredit lenders: HC
75th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina today


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft