75th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina today



Sheikh Hasina

The 75th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, longest serving prime minister of the country, will be celebrated across the country today. She was elected as the Prime Minister in December, 2018 for the fourth term.

Sheikh Hasina was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in the USA as she went there to join the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Following the footprint of Bangabandhu, she delivered speech in Bangla at the UNGA like the previous years. On September 24 she addressed the UNGA for the 17th time.

This year the UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) has conferred Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with "SDG Progress Award" for Bangladesh's steady course in responding to the universal call to take action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity for all.

The event's moderator introduced Sheikh Hasina as the "jewel in the crown of the day" while appreciating her leadership in spearheading the SDG campaign even during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Like the previous years, Awami League (AL) and its affiliated and likeminded organisations will celebrate the day through various programmes highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity materialising the unfinished visions of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the occasion, discussions, milad and doa mahfils and special prayers will be organized in the capital and across the country, with maintaining health guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina spent much of her childhood in the small hamlet where she was born. She started her schooling there. When Bangabandhu was elected a legislator, his family moved to Dhaka in 1954.

She was admitted to what is now Sher-e-Bangla Girls' School and College and later to Azimpur Girls' High School from where she completed her secondary education in 1965. She was then admitted to Badrunnessa Government Girls' College.

During her bachelor course, she was elected as the vice-president of the students' union of Eden Girls' College (Badrunnessa and Eden Girls' College was a single entity during the period).

Later, she enrolled in her Masters' programme at Bengali Department of Dhaka University.

As a student leader, Sheikh Hasina actively took part in the six-point movement of 1966 launched by her father Sheikh Mujib and the student movement of 1969 which saw the abdication of military dictator Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

In 1968, with the blessings of her imprisoned father, Sheikh Hasina who is leading the country as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, got married to nuclear scientist Dr Wazed Miah.

During the Liberation War, Sheikh Hasina and her family were interned in a house in Dhaka. On July 27 in 1971, only son child Sajeeb Wazed Joy was born. Her second child Saima Wazed Hossain Putul was born on December 9, 1972.

After the assassination of Bangabandhu along with the members of his family on August 15 in 1975, Sheikh Hasina and her family were offered political asylum in India, where she stayed till 1981 when she was elected as the president of the Awami League in her absence. Sheikh Hasina and her only sister Sheikh Rehana survived the killings on August 15, 1975 as they were in the country then.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on May 17, 1981 when she was greeted by a mammoth crowd that extended from the Airport to Farm Gate and Manik Miah Avenue and she addressed a public rally.

In the 1986 parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina was elected as parliament member from three different constituencies. After the overthrow of General Ershad's regime in 1990, she was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

In 1996, 21 years after her father was assassinated, Sheikh Hasina led Awami League and helped the party assume power and became the Prime Minister for the first time.

On August 21, 2004 during BNP-Jamaat regime, Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in the Parliament, barely escaped an attempt on her life as grenades were lobbed at an AL rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital where she was addressing a public rally against terrorism.

Although she survived the attack, at least 24 people were killed and over 200 others injured. Most of them were Awami League leaders and supporters.

In 2008, she led her Grand Alliance to an overwhelming victory acquiring 90 percent of parliament seats in the general elections. She was elected the Prime Minister on January 5, 2014 for the second consecutive term.

Sheikh Hasina assumed office of the Prime Minister for third consecutive term with a thumping victory in general elections in December 2018.

Under her leadership, Bangladesh has become a role model for development, attaining steady economic growth, becoming self-sufficient in food and attaining a marked progress in the fields of women empowerment, agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, communication, energy and power, trade and commerce, ICT and the SME sectors.

Her most recent role in extending humanitarian support to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Cox's Bazar, drew accolade from global leaders, institutions and eminent personalities.

Asiatic Society of Kolkata, west Bengal in India honoured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the prestigious "Tagore Peace Award-2018" in recognition of her contribution to maintaining regional peace and prosperity.

She also received the prestigious 'Vaccine Hero' award given in recognition of Bangladesh's outstanding success in vaccination. Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisations (GAVI) handed over the award to the Premier at a ceremony at the Conference Room of the UN Headquarters in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The Premier was conferred with the award 'Champion of Skill Development for Youth' for Bangladesh's great success in youth skill development.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) conferred the award on the Premier at a ceremony at Labouisse Hall of UNICEF House in the UN Plaza on September 26 in 2019. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore handed over the award to the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina also received the Dr Kalam Smriti International Excellence

Awards-2019, introduced in memory of eminent scientist and former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The award was conferred upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in recognition of her commitment to a close and mutually satisfying India-Bangladesh relations, welfare of her people, particularly women and children, and international peace and cooperation.

Sheikh Hasina was also conferred with various honourary degrees, accolades and awards in recognition of her leadership excellence and intellectual flair.

These include: honorary Doctor of Laws by the Waseda University of Japan, honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Liberal Arts by University of Abertay Dundee, UK, honorary Degree of Desikottama by Visva-Bharati University of West Bengal, India, honorary Doctor of Laws by the Australian National University, honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by the Bridgeport University, USA, honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Dhaka, Paul Haris

Fellowship by the Rotary International, UNESCO's Houphouet-Boigny Peace Prize in 1998, M K Gandhi Award in 1998, Mother Teresa Award in 1998 and 2006, Pearl S. Buck Award by Randolph Macon Women's College of USA in 1999, CERES Medal in 1999, UN Award for MDG achievement (child mortality) in 2010, Indira Gandhi Peace Prize in 2009, South-South Award in 2011, UN Award for MDG Achievement in 2013, Rotary Peace Prize in 2013, Tree of Peace in 2014, ICT Sustainable Development Award in 2015, Champions of the Earth in 2015, Agent of Change Award in 2016 and Planet 50-50 Champion in 2016.



