Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:31 AM
SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC Dec 2

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for the academic session 2021 will start from November 14 and December 2 respectively.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) published the exam routines on Monday. Arrangement of the exams will follow the Covid-19 health guidelines.
The examinees will get one and a half hours to complete each of the tests. There will be no break between the MCQ and written tests.
Earlier on September 23, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board announced the routine of the Dakhil examination to
be started from November 14.
Examinees are requested to remain present 30 minutes before their test starts, according to the exam routine.
Chief of the educational institutions will start distribution of admit cards among the examinees three days before the first day of exam.
Earlier, the education board authorities said the SSC exam routine can be rescheduled on special circumstances. On every scheduled date, two tests will be held from 10:00am to 11:30am (morning shift) and 2:00pm to 3:30pm (day shift).


Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
