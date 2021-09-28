Video
Ban On Suspects Leaving Country

SC disposes of five ACC appeals

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday disposed of five leave to appeals filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with some modifications and observations against the High Court verdict and order that revealed the national anti-graft body will have to take permission from a special judge court to impose a ban on corruption suspects or accused from leaving the country.
However, the apex court's modifications and observations are yet to be known because it was not delivered while passing the verdict in brief. In the order, the apex court said that its written verdict will be published within 15 days. A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict on the leave to appeals filed by the ACC, challenging the HC judgements and orders in this regard.
On September 7, the Appellate Division started hearing on the five separate leave-to-appeals filed by the ACC challenging two verdicts and three orders delivered by the HC in 2019 and on March 16 this year.
After concluded the hearing on September 13, the apex court set September 27 (yesterday) to deliver the verdict.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan and AKM Fazlil Haque argued for the ACC while lawyers Prabir Neogi, Murad Reza, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Arshadur Rouf and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for the accused and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State during the virtual hearing.
Following a writ petition, the HC on March 16 this year observed that a specific law or rule is needed soon regarding imposition of embargo on corruption suspects or accused from leaving the country.
There is no specific law or rule to ban people, against whom inquiries or investigations are underway in connection with corruption allegations or cases, from leaving the country though they have rights to free movement according to the constitution, the court observed.


