Corona tests at airport to begin today, says CAAB Chairman

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said corona test for passengers will begin today (September 28) at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Earlier, the authorities had said that the Corona test would start on Saturday.

Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, Chairman of CAAB, said, "The test is expected to start on September 28 for UAE-bound passengers. Labs have been set up at the airport. Today, a sample test run of 98 airport officials is underway. If a successful test is run, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will notify CAAB."

However, Mofidur Rahman said, "More time is needed to start the Corona test, which would take 48 hours. UAE travellers need two tests. One is 48 hours before and the other six hours before the journey. Six companies operating corona tests at airports have been selected for approval of the UAE authority after verification of their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)."

According to the Chairman of CAAB, UAE's consent letter is expected to be released tonight (Sunday).







