Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:30 AM
Migrant Resource Centre opens

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Two 'Migrant Resource Centres (MRC)' of Dhaka and Cumilla established by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), which were providing necessary supports to the Bangladeshi migrants since March, 2020, were officially inaugurated on Monday.
Director General of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam inaugurated the MRC officially at a function held at a city hotel in Dhaka.
The organizers said that the MRCs in Dhaka and Cumilla have been operational since March 2020 to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration in Bangladesh.
The MRCs provide neutral and fact-based migration information through different platforms to migrants as well as those considering leaving the country for work and study and the returnees.
Under the Improving Migration Management (IMM) project of ICMPD, the two MRCs have been providing the supports in Bangladesh. Like Bangladesh, it's also giving the supports to the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iraq and Tajikistan.
The MRCs in Bangladesh, funded by the European Union and Switzerland government, is working in close cooperation with the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry.
Shahidul Alam said the MRCs are working jointly with the District Employment and Manpower Office (DEMO) in Dhaka and Cumilla in providing information through various platforms. In addition, those are working to prevent human trafficking, irregular migration and awareness building among the migrants.
He hoped that more MRCs would be established in other districts of Bangladesh.
Local Government Division Deputy Secretary Abu Jafar Ripon, Expatriates' Welfare Ministry Deputy Secretary Dr. Nashid Rizwana Monir, EU Representative Nurul Kader, representative of Switzerland Anindata Datta, ICMPD Regional Coordinator Sedef Dearing, Senior Project Manager Golda Myra Roma and Country Coordinator Ikram Hossain also spoke the occasion.


