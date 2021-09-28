3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27: Chattogram district recorded 3.35 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as 36 fresh cases were reported after testing 1,073 samples during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during the recent weeks in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.

With the new infection, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 101,630 in the district.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 86,646 in the district with the recovery of 37 more patients in the last 24 hours," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 85.51.

With no new death in the last 24 hours, the death toll steady 1,293 in the district.

A total of 2501 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here. -BSS





