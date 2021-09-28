Video
Action to be taken against misuse of laws in univs: UGC

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah on Monday said if the laws are abused for personal interest in the universities, those responsible would face the music.
"The laws can't be abused for personal interest in the universities. They (the authorities) can't bow down to any pressure at any level. In case of misuse of law, action would be taken against the guilty following the investigation," he said.
Dr Shahidullah said this while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop titled "Budget Preparation and Implementation in Public Universities" at the UGC.
He said manpower recruitment beyond organogram as well as temporary, master roll, ad-hoc, contract and daily wage-based jobs will have to be stopped in the public universities. Sitting allowance can't be given going beyond the rules. If salary and allowance are given against any posts going beyond the rules, the universities will have to pay back the money, he warned.
The UGC chairman urged the authorities to run the university following the existing laws, rules and regulations of the government and UGC. He called upon the Vice-Chancellors to create an environment in which the registrar, director and controller of finance and accounts of the university could work independently.
Dr Shahidullah said the financial discipline is not being followed properly in some universities of the country.
In this regard, he suggested the universities for spending money as per the guidelines of the government and UGC to overcome this problem.
The UGC chief said work is underway to formulate a uniform financial policy to ensure financial discipline in the universities. "A proper financial disciple is essential to run any public university or institution smoothly. Because, the success of any organisation depends on financial discipline, "he said.
UGC member Prof Abu Taher presided over the function, while its other members Prof Sazzad Hossain, Prof Muhammed Alamgir, Prof Biswajit Chand and secretary (additional in-charge) Dr Ferdous Zaman addressed it.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

