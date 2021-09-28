Video
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Ensure E-commerce victims are suitably compensated

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

As the media goes abubble with one after another explosive e -commerce scandals, now is the time to ask - what is being done to ensure that victims of these deceptive business schemes get their money back? The commerce minister has assured the day before that cheated clients of MLM (Multi-level marketing) firms Destiny and Jubok 'may' receive some 50 to 60 per cent of their money back.

However, as much as Taka 21,000 crore has been looted from hundreds and thousands of clients in the past decade or so in the name of MLM and e-commerce business ventures - and how is it possible to compensate these huge numbers of victims of massive swindling spree?

The only solution our government's authority concerned has been parroting for a while is that the victims will be compensated by selling movable and immovable assets of these failed companies. But it is reasonably wrong to assume that owners of these Ponzy schemes and sham e-commerce platforms to leave whatever of their assets unguarded, unprotected and easy on cashing out. Evalley or e-Orange neither has enough assets to pay back the cheated customers.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh is reportedly home to 2,500 e-commerce sites selling products worth USD 2.07 billion, and it is the 46th largest in the world in terms of e-commerce revenue. And it is more than shocking that the sector swelled devoid of any law to protect compliance, consumer rights and brand reputation.

Questions automatically arise, why had the government allowed the digital platforms to launch and conduct businesses without having a policy or law? Will the problem be solved by right away arresting the owners or shutting down the companies? According to most authorities concerned a realistic solution can't be found by allowing the owners to do business and opportunity to pay the customers' money back.

The point, however, consequences for the victims of these rogue firms will be far graver if they are not compensated for their losses. We draw urgent attention of the government to ensure that justice is served, and in the long term, to set up a commission with representation from all relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth functioning of the e-commerce industry - within a standardised set of rules and regulations that protect the rights of our customers and investors.

By now, we have marked a sharp fall in the people's confidence level regarding our E-commerce sector; it will undeniably take time to recover the lost trust. And unless majority of the e-commerce victims are compensated, we fear the multi-billion dollar industry will take a nosedive, all for the worse.

We are worried.



