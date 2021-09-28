Stop using newspaper for food serving

Dear Sir

Using old newspaper for serving street food is a common scenario in the cities and villages of our country. Without cost or with a few costs such type of old newspapers are being used as a very familiar ingredient for serving food which is very unhygienic and injurious to health.



Besides dust and various kinds of microscopic germs, carbon ink may causes a great harm to our health at the time of using it. To protect human body from such type of unexpected health hazards, it's essential to avoid newspaper for food serving. Instead of using newspaper, ceramic, glass made plates, cheap and hygienic papers might be used which is also available in any local libraries. Above all, personally as well as collectively, proper awareness about the matter should be raised among people for the betterment of ourselves.



Therefore, the government has to take step to stop this harmful way of food serving. Awareness among people should be raised and better alternative should facilitate to the food vendors.



Rehenuma Seheli Kabir

Student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University