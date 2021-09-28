Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop using newspaper for food serving

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir
Using old newspaper for serving street food is a common scenario in the cities and villages of our country. Without cost or with a few costs such type of old newspapers are being used as a very familiar ingredient for serving food which is very unhygienic and injurious to health.

Besides dust and various kinds of microscopic germs, carbon ink may causes a great harm to our health at the time of using it. To protect human body from such type of unexpected health hazards, it's essential to avoid newspaper for food serving. Instead of using newspaper, ceramic, glass made plates, cheap and hygienic papers might be used which is also available in any local libraries. Above all, personally as well as collectively, proper awareness about the matter should be raised among people for the betterment of ourselves.

Therefore, the government has to take step to stop this harmful way of food serving. Awareness among people should be raised and better alternative should facilitate to the food vendors.

Rehenuma Seheli Kabir
Student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop using newspaper for food serving
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
RTI and sustainable development
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Palestinian parties, organizations greet Abbas’ pledge to take Israel to ICC as ‘Historic’
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
Stop child labour, let them live
Searching a job for father


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft