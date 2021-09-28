Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

KOLKATA, Sept 27: Cyclone Gulab's intensity decreased & weakened into deep depression when two fishermen were dead after the cyclone packing strong winds and rains barrelled into India's east coast late Sunday, forcing the evacuation of more than 200,000 people in three states to shelters.
Light to moderate rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh & heavy rainfall in 1-2 isolated places of coastal Andhra. Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms sea temperatures.
Cyclone Gulab made landfall between the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh just after 6:00 pm local time (1230 GMT), bearing gusts of up to 95 kilometres (59 miles) per hour, the state-run India Meteorological Department said.
A rescue operation was launched after a fishing boat travelling from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh capsized during the storm, local media reported. Three fishermen swam to shore, two others died and a sixth person from the vessel were still missing, the Indian Express added.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression
China condemns UK for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait
Goa Congress leader quits, likely to join team Mamata
ICC prosecutor targets Taliban, IS in Afghan probe, but not US forces
Merkel’s party loses to German centre-left
Angela Merkel was underestimated, and it became her superpower
Mourners carry the body of Osama Sobh, a Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers
Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft