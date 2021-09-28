Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression

KOLKATA, Sept 27: Cyclone Gulab's intensity decreased & weakened into deep depression when two fishermen were dead after the cyclone packing strong winds and rains barrelled into India's east coast late Sunday, forcing the evacuation of more than 200,000 people in three states to shelters.

Light to moderate rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh & heavy rainfall in 1-2 isolated places of coastal Andhra. Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms sea temperatures.

Cyclone Gulab made landfall between the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh just after 6:00 pm local time (1230 GMT), bearing gusts of up to 95 kilometres (59 miles) per hour, the state-run India Meteorological Department said.

A rescue operation was launched after a fishing boat travelling from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh capsized during the storm, local media reported. Three fishermen swam to shore, two others died and a sixth person from the vessel were still missing, the Indian Express added. -AFP