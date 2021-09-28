Video
Goa Congress leader quits, likely to join team Mamata

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PANAJI, Sept 27: Veteran Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Monday quit his party of 40 years amid signs that he is joining the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee. Shortly before his resignation from the Congress and as an MLA, he effusively praised the Bengal Chief Minister and called her the only "streetfighter" who can give the BJP a tough fight. Sources said he may go to Kolkata on Wednesday to join the Trinamool.
Faleiro, calling Mamata Banerjee a streetfighter, said: "We need such fighters which are in the same party ideology, policies, principles and programmes. I would like the larger picture all Congress parties to come together to fight the BJP."
Though he has not made it official till now, many read into indications like the fact that Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien just started following Mr Faleiro on Twitter.
This will be the second prominent defection to the Trinamool after Sushmita Deb's crossover. While Ms Deb has been given a big role in Tripura ahead of elections next year., Mr Faleiro is likely to bolster the Trinamool in Goa.    -NDTV


