BCB gears up for keenly contested election

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is highly likely to see a contest in all three categories for its board of directors' election, set to be held on October 6.

The outcome was confirmed when more than one candidate submitted their nomination paper in all three categories for the seventh election of the BCB. The last date of the withdrawal of nomination papers is on Thursday. But it looks the candidate will stick to their decision to

contest in the BCB polls.

No candidates who bought the nomination paper backed out to submit the nomination paper today.

In this election, 171 councillors will exercise their votes to elect 23 directors, who alongside two other directors nominated by National Sports Council (NSC) will run the country's cricket for the next four years.

A total of 13 candidates submitted their nomination paper for 10 director posts from the Category-1, involving Regional and District Cricket Association Representatives.

For the two directors post of Dhaka Division, four candidates-Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Khalid Hossain, Syed Ashraful Islam (Titu) and Tanvir Islam (Titu) submitted their nomination paper.

Election is likely to be held for the one director post from Rajshahi Division also as Khaled Mashud Pilot and Md. Saiful Alam Swapon Chowdhury submitted their nomination paper. However candidates from the other five divisions will face no contest on October 6 election as they have no contestant.

A total of 71 councillors will exercise their votes in the Category-1 to elect their directors.

The Category-2, which is consisted with Dhaka Metro Club Representatives are likely to see a keenly-contested election as 17 candidates submitted their nominations for the 12 directors post.

Incumbent BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon will contest from their category.

Apart from Papon, who is councillor from Abahani Limited, Gazi Golam Murtaza, Najib Ahmed, Mahbubul Anam, Masuduzzaman, Obeid Rashid Nizam,Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Md. Salahuddin Chowdhury, Muhammad Ismail Haider Mallick, Md. Enayet Hossain, Fahim Sinha, Iftekhar Rahman, Manzur Kader, Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Shawkat Aziz Russell, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Md. Manzur Alam Manzu have submitted their nomination.

A total of 58 councillors from the Dhaka clubs will exercise their vote to elect those 12 directors.

Category-3, involving public university, former cricketers and government agencies, is set to see an election as Khaled Mahmud Sujon and Nazmul Abedin Fahim submitted their nomination finally. A total of 43 councillors will vote to elect one director for this post.

NSC has five councilors but it is highly likely that they would nominate veteran organizers Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby and Jalal Younus as directors.

In the last BCB polls in 2017, election was held in just Dhaka and Barishal Divisions while other candidates were elected without any contest. Meanwhile the BCB is all set to introduce postal ballot in the upcoming election as the councillors can cast their votes through postal ballot without coming physically.

It is learnt, a letter from election commission will be sent to each councilor after the nomination of candidates is confirmed. It will be mentioned in the letter that if anybody want to vote without appearing physically, he will be able to cast his vote by post. The councilors will be able to send the postal ballot to the election commission by post after filling it up but the ballot paper must reach the commission before they start counting their votes.

The decision of postal ballot system was taken considering Covid-19 situation in mind. The proposal was given during the last AGM (Annual General Meeting) and it was accepted. -BSS



