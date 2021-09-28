Video
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MADRID, SEPT 27: Carlo Ancelotti called it his "honeymoon period" at Real Madrid and club and coach want to enjoy it while it lasts.
Madrid face Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday in the Champions League on the back of a 1-0 win away at Inter Milan that already appears to have put Ancelotti's team in charge of Group D.
And Madrid have started fast in Spain too, after five wins and two draws have taken them to the top of La Liga, three points clear of Atletico Madrid and five ahead of Barcelona.
Ancelotti was asked on Friday when the honeymoon period would end after Madrid's 6-1 thrashing of Mallorca.
"When it's going to end, I'll tell you but so far, I'm fine," he said.    -AFP


