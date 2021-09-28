

Naimur urges BCB to spend more money for development

Naimur, also a member of the parliament, is contesting in the upcoming general election of BCB which is slated to take place on October 6.

"We had many limitations earlier, but we are more capable now," Naimur told the reporters on Monday. "I believe that it's more important to spend money to develop regional cricketing bodies and academies than depositing it to the banks."

Recently, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that the board has FDR of about BDT 1000 crores.

Naimur also said the board has started working on regional cricket bodies in Chattogram and Sylhet. According to him, this sort of initiatives should get priority to the board.

The first Test captain of Bangladesh is leading the High-performance Unit (HP) of BCB. He said it has been a pleasure for him to develop the next generation of the cricketers through this programme.

"I'm happy that I was able to work with HP. This programme is so important to develop a new bunch of cricketers. About 6-7 cricketers have advanced to the national team from HP which is really a good achievement. If I get another chance of being the director of the board, I will work as per the direction of the board president," Naimur told the reporters. -UNB





