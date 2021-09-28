Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced

The punishment given to Arambagh Krira Sangha and several of its players by the Disciplinary Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for a proven offence including live bating, spot-fixing and match manipulation was reduced by the Appellate Committee of the Federation on Monday.

As per the new decision taken on Monday, the club will be able to get promoted to the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) yet the club management still has to pay the fine of Taka 500,000.

Instead of different tenures, the punished booters will be banned for a year only.

Although punishments for the booters were reduced, the punishment awarded to the officials was unchanged.

Earlier in August, Arambagh Krira Sangha was demoted double time from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to the First Division League while several of its coaches, officials and players were banned for different tenures for a proven offence including live bating, spot-fixing and match manipulation.

It was decided that the club would have to stay in the First Division for two seasons even if they could accomplish enough points to get promoted to the upper divisions.

The disciplinary committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on the 26th of August, decided about the incidents. Following correspondence from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding the matter, BFF disciplinary committee conducted a thorough analysis and found the club, several officials, members of the coaching staff and more than 10 booters guilty of the crimes including online bating, spot-fixing and match manipulation. Apart from the demotion, the club was also fined Taka 500,000.

The former president and sponsor of the club Minhajul Islam Minhaj, former team manager Gowher Jahangir, Indian trainer Maidul Islam and assistant manager Arif Hossain were banned for life from any football activities.

Indian Psychotherapist Sanjay Bose and agent Azizul Sheikh were banned for ten years.

Among the booters, former custodian Apel Mahmud was banned for five years while former custodian Abul Kashem Milon, defender Al-Amin, Rockey, Zahid Hossain, Kazi Rahad Miah, Mostafizur Rahman Saikat, Shamim Reza and Australian defender Smith Bradie Christian were banned for three years.

Nigerian striker Chizoba Christopher Iyikwobe, local midfielder Omar Faruk, Rakibul Islam, striker Mehedi Hasan Fahad and Miraj Mollah were banned from football activities for two years.

