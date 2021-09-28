None gets govt job except AL men, Fakhrul claims

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged, "No one is being given a government job except the Awami League men."

He has made the statement while speaking at the fifth death anniversary of BNP Standing Committee member Brig Gen (retd) ASM Hannan Shah at the National Press Club auditorium on Monday.

Referring to the news coverage in the media, Fakhrul said, "Awami League cadres are being given jobs in the administration and law and order forces all over the country. Recently, temporary judges have also been appointed from among the party members. There is no evaluation of merit today," he added.

Terming the present government as more terrible than dictatorship Fakhrul Islam said, "We have never seen such a bad time since Bangladesh became independent. We have seen dictatorship but never seen a horrible fascist government like the Awami League."

"Complaining that a system has been set up in the country so that no one can exercise his/her voting rights," he said and added, "Today, there are false cases against 35 lakh people. More than five hundred BNP leaders and activists have gone missing, thousands have been killed. The government has deliberately made this horrific situation in the country. "

"Today the people of the country are not getting any justice. In this way, this government is destroying the achievements of the 50 years of the nation," the BNP Secretary General added.

Mentioning that there is no alternative to united movement to get out of this situation, Fakhrul said, "Everyone has to be united not only for the BNP but also to save the country and restore the people's voting rights in the country."

For this, we have to wage a mass movement and mass uprising to defeat the monstrous government.

Fakhrul also called upon all to unite to free BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and democracy in the country.