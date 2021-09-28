ACC files 2 cases against NRB Bank Director Badiuzzaman, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed two separate cases against M Badiuzzaman, Director of NRB Bank Limited, and his wife Nasreen Zaman, on charges of amassing illegal wealth of about Tk 1.3 crore and Tk 1.49 crore respectively.

The Commission's Assistant Director Mohammad Saiduzzaman filed the cases against the couple with its integrated Dhaka district office.

ACC's Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer. According to the case statement, M Badiuzzama, also former Chairman of the Executive Committee of NRB Bank, accumulated wealth worth about Tk 1.3 crore from unidentified sources.

Another case filed by the ACC accused Nasreen Zaman of amassing illegal wealth worth about Tk 1.49 crore with her husband M Badiuzzaman.

The cases were filed under the Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission ACT, 2004 against the couple.

The ACC initiated an investigation against the couple and in September last year, the anti-graft body sought the assets and bank account details of M Badiuzzaman and his two wives Nasreen Zaman and Touhida Sultana.







