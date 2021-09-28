Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Matarbari Deep Sea Port tender likely this year

Home Minister visits site today

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 27: The international tender for appointment of Contractor for Matarbari Deep sea port is likely to be invited this year. The members of the appointed Consultant "NIPPON KOEI" will arrive in Bangladesh .
Meanwhile, a 13-member team headed by the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit the project site on Tuesday (Sep 28). The Project Director Mir Zahid told this to The Daily Observer.
The authorities hoped that one jetty would go into operation in June 2025 next while another jetty on December same year.
The Matarbari Deep Sea port will be made fully functional by 2026 next.
Meanwhile, the channel of Moheshkhali prepared by the Super critical coal based power plant will be handed over to the CPA for use of the Deep sea port soon.
The power plant authority has already built up one jetty for handling of their equipment.
The Matarbari Port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing export-import  trade of Bangladesh and to develop it as a regional hub of connectivity.
The Matarbari Deep sea port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16- metre draught.
Presently only 9- metre draught ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port. With the construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.
Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9- metre draft are to wait at the Outer anchorage of the Port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9 metre.
The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing this Matarbari Port including link road and thus fulfil the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.
The Matarbari sea port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it would be built as a huge port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
None gets govt job except AL men, Fakhrul claims
ACC files 2 cases against NRB Bank Director Badiuzzaman, wife
Matarbari Deep Sea Port tender likely this year
Hanging body of BCS examinee found
Law Minister assures of amicable settlement
PM’s US visit has ‘no success’, says BNP
BNP to get apt reply if it tries to sabotage progress: Quader
Ex-minister Mannan, his wife indicted for amassing illegal wealth


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft