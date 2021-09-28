Matarbari Deep Sea Port tender likely this year

CHATTOGRAM Sept 27: The international tender for appointment of Contractor for Matarbari Deep sea port is likely to be invited this year. The members of the appointed Consultant "NIPPON KOEI" will arrive in Bangladesh .

Meanwhile, a 13-member team headed by the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit the project site on Tuesday (Sep 28). The Project Director Mir Zahid told this to The Daily Observer.

The authorities hoped that one jetty would go into operation in June 2025 next while another jetty on December same year.

The Matarbari Deep Sea port will be made fully functional by 2026 next.

Meanwhile, the channel of Moheshkhali prepared by the Super critical coal based power plant will be handed over to the CPA for use of the Deep sea port soon.

The power plant authority has already built up one jetty for handling of their equipment.

The Matarbari Port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing export-import trade of Bangladesh and to develop it as a regional hub of connectivity.

The Matarbari Deep sea port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16- metre draught.

Presently only 9- metre draught ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port. With the construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.

Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9- metre draft are to wait at the Outer anchorage of the Port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9 metre.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing this Matarbari Port including link road and thus fulfil the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.

The Matarbari sea port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it would be built as a huge port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.









