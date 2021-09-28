Hanging body of BCS examinee found

Police recovered the hanging body of a BCS examinee from a house in Chankharpul area of the capital on Monday afrternoon. The deceased, Masud Al Mahadi aka Apu, ranked first class second both in the honours and Master's examinations of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.

He also passed the latest BCS Preliminary examination. Jasim Uddin Mollah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Police of Lalbagh Zone, said Masud's body was recovered around 2pm on Monday.

According to some residents of the building where Masud's body was found, he lived in a room with two others who went to the office at nine in the morning. They returned at around 2pm but none opened the door from inside even after repeated calls. Informed, police went to the spot and recovered the body.

Lalbagh Zone DC Jasim Uddin Mollah said, "After getting the news, we went to the spot and recovered the hanging body. We can't say whether it is murder or suicide at this moment. We have taken the matter seriously."

Prof Golam Rabbani, Proctor of Dhaka University, said, "I knew the matter from a senior police officer. Masud was a former student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the University and a resident of Masterda Surya Sen Hall. We have told to the police to take legal action."





