Minister launches new smart inverter fridge

The Minister Group has launched a new model of smart fridge having double doors with non-frost cooling system has intelligent inverter technology and digital thermostat technology, which gives the customers the opportunity to control the temperature as per their wish and save more than 66 percent energy.

This design also has the impression of nobility. The price of this fridge of M-573 SBS black model in a reasonable price, says a press release.

The new refrigerator uses CFC and HFC-free, fully environmentally friendly multi-airflow filling system. There is an LED light inside the fridge. As it is non-frost, no ice will accumulate in the inner body. In addition, the presence of ionizer technology will automatically destroy any bacteria or viruses on the preserved food.