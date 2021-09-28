Video
Muslim beauty brand LAFZ sets foot in ME, S Asia

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

LAFZ, a global leading halal cosmetic brand brand, is spreading their reputation as a popular choice of the women all over the Middle East, after successful marketing in South Asia.
LAFZ, the halal cosmetic brand has been able to generate interest in the women of Middle East in six months after starting their journey, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.
India Products of LAFZ like water permeable and wudu friendly nail polish, lipstick with eight hours lasting formulation, non-alcohol body spray are trusted names of halal cosmetic buyers in South Asia. It has started to win the mind of beauty products lovers of Middle East as well.
LAFZ is operating their activities in two countries in the Middle East-UAE and Oman from this year. But their products are available online in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. They are expecting to operate their business all over the Middle East soon.
The global halal cosmetic's market size is projected to reach USD 52.02 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 12.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.
Considerable Islamic population base across the globe that is willing to pay premium prices for Halal-certified beauty products is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.
The market is niche with the presence of both large- and small-scale manufacturers. Growing concern among consumers about the usage of animal-derived ingredients, such as gelatin and collagen, has resulted in the increased production of halal-certified products by many cosmetic industry participants.
LAFZ, the halal cosmetics manufacturer, have started their activities in the Middle East to be a part of this growing market and are already getting good response. Market researchers believe that it will not be too late for buyers in the Middle East, such as South Asia, to find acceptance of their products.


