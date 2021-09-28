

IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam and Anwar Landmark Managing Director Hossain Khaled flanked by their company colleagues display a document book after signing an agreement between the two sides at the head office of IPDC Finance in the capital on Sunday. Under the agreement, customers will be able to avail various benefits from both the institutions, including a swift home loan service from IPDC for apartment purchase in various Anwar Landmark projects.