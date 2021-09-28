BGMEA President proposes collaboration with Disney

Since Dreamwave is a major sourcing partner of Walt Disney, the BGMEA has proposed a joint collaboration programme with Disney to start unconditional sourcing in Bangladesh and build capacity together understanding their specific need in technical, social compliance and sustainability.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan came up with the proposal as he held a meeting with David Grazi, President, and Albert Daniel, Global Vice President, Sourcing at Dreamwave in New York recently.

Former President of BGMEA Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), MP, and BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present at the meeting with Dreamwave, an apparel brand based in the USA, said a BGMEA press release on Sunday.

They had discussions over other issues including potential of Bangladesh as a sourcing country for activewear, outerwear, swimwear and workwear.

The BGMEA President requested Dreamwave to increase its sourcing from Bangladesh especially garments produced from man-made fiber.

They also discussed how BGMEA and Dreamwave could work together to showcase the good stories of Bangladesh's RMG industry. -BSS











