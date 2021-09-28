BGMEA demands one-stop service in port city

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called for start of 'one stop service' (OSS) in port city Chattogram in a bid to facilitating export-import activities expeditiously without wasting time.

The apex body of apparel exporters said the single access point for multiple channels will pave the way for readily carrying out all export-import activities related to RMG industries that will help entertain the increased work order. It will also help to meet buyers order quickly and achieve the $ 50 annual RMG export target.

BGMEA acting president Nazrul Islam made the point while exchanging views with journalists at his Chattogram office on Saturday. He said nearly all investors of RMG sector are Dhaka-based; similarly the import-export department and the headquarters of all banks are also capital-centric, he said adding if one stop service facility is established, it will save both time and work related to a single consignment.

He said it is high time such arrangement must be set up to expedite business.

He said RMG industries were supposed to be set up in the vicinity of the port, but without being so, they have ended up in Dhaka due to lack of space in Chattogram, which has led to a lot of time being spent on shipping, the industry leader pointed out.

Only 293 RMG factories are now operating in port city while the rest are closed, because it was not possible for many garment industry owners to relocate all activities in a single building as per the terms and conditions of foreign buyers.

During the view exchange, BGMEA leader Nazrul Islam said in a written statement that the contribution of Chattogram factories to the export of readymade garments is only 12-15 per cent now whereas a decade ago it was about 40 per cent.

The country's garment industry has now turned around after a dry spell caused by the pandemic, and in order to keep pace with the flow of orders and meet the buyers' demand, the Chattogram port needs to increase its capacity and ensure speedy shipping of goods. One Stop Service is the only way to do that, he noted.

Former BGMEA vice-presidents MA Salam, Abu Tayyab and Mainuddin Ahmed Mintu also spoke at the programme.

