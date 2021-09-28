Video
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Stocks back to gaining tracks

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Monday after day of profit booking - hit slump on the previous day as investors took fresh stakes pulling up indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchan ge (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up 14 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,251. The turnover on the DSE however, Tk 1,980 crore, down 12 percent from the previous day's tally of Tk 2,257 crore. At the DSE, 141 stocks rose, 202 declined and 33 remained unchanged.
Eastern Insurance topped the gainers' list that rose 9.98 per cent followed by Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries, Khulna Power, Central Pharmaceuticals, and Matin Spinning mills.
Desh Garments shed mostly in the market that fell 7.81 per cent followed by Meghna Condensed Milk, Jute Spinners, Evince Textiles, and Libra Infusions.
Stocks of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh traded mostly that worth Tk 139 crore followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, GPH Ispat, Beximco Ltd, and SAIF Powertec.


