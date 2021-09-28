BD, Thailand should sign FTA to boost bilateral trade: Envoy

Newly appointed Thai ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmore has called for signing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and his country to create more trade and investment opportunities between them.

He made the call when the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) paid a courtesy call on her at the Thai Embassy on Sunday. The Bilateral chamber also placed some proposals for enhancing bilateral trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand, according to a press release.

BTCCI placed some important issues including making easier business policy between the business community, working jointly for Thai Special Economic Zone in Bangladesh, including more duty free Bangladeshi products, relocating labor intensive industry in Bangladesh like woven and textile Industry and some potential industry like power & energy, light engineering, electric, food, handicrafts and other effective bilateral activities.

The Thai Envoy assured the business leaders of working on all proposals of BTCCI and augment business between the two countries.

The Thai Ambassador thanked the board of Directors to come forward for the discussion of bilateral issues of Bangladesh and Thailand and emphasized on the ways and means to promote bilateral trade and investment such as signing a free trade agreement, development of ports in Thailand's Andaman coast to shorten sea transport route to Bangladesh, and the possibility to co-organize events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. BTCCI President Mohammad Shahjahan Khan said that both countries have lots of scope of cooperation to work jointly in some important sectors like pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather, tourism & hospitality, infrastructure, agro processing, RMG, etc. "As we have huge trade gap between our countries so we should work jointly to minimize the trade gap," he said.

FBCCI Vice President and BTCCI Former President M A Momen was present at the meeting. Engr. Rashed Maksud Khan, Founder President of BTCCI and Former President of DCCI also attended the meeting.





