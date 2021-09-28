Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Thailand should sign FTA to boost bilateral trade: Envoy

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Newly appointed Thai ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmore has called for signing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and his country to create more trade and investment opportunities between them.
He made the call when the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) paid a courtesy call on her at the Thai Embassy on Sunday. The Bilateral chamber also placed some proposals for enhancing bilateral trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand, according to a press release.
BTCCI placed some important issues including making easier business policy between the business community, working jointly for Thai Special Economic Zone in Bangladesh, including more duty free Bangladeshi products, relocating labor intensive industry in Bangladesh like woven and textile Industry and some potential industry like power & energy, light engineering, electric, food, handicrafts and other effective bilateral activities.
The Thai Envoy assured the business leaders of working on all proposals of BTCCI and augment business between the two countries.
The Thai Ambassador thanked the board of Directors to come forward for the discussion of bilateral issues of Bangladesh and Thailand and emphasized on the ways and means to promote bilateral trade and investment such as signing a free trade agreement, development of ports in Thailand's Andaman coast to shorten sea transport route to Bangladesh, and the possibility to co-organize events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. BTCCI President Mohammad Shahjahan Khan said that both countries have lots of scope of cooperation to work jointly in some important sectors like pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather, tourism & hospitality, infrastructure, agro processing, RMG, etc. "As we have huge trade gap between our countries so we should work jointly to minimize the trade gap," he said.
FBCCI Vice President and BTCCI Former President M A Momen was present at the meeting. Engr. Rashed Maksud Khan, Founder President of BTCCI and Former President of DCCI also attended the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister launches new smart inverter fridge
British fashion retailer plans to sign new safety pact with BD garment workers
Muslim beauty brand LAFZ sets foot in ME, S Asia
IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam
‘BD a new frontier for Japanese Investment’
BGMEA President proposes collaboration with Disney
BGMEA demands one-stop service in port city
Stocks back to gaining tracks


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft