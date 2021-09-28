Video
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Plan taken to add 100 passenger coaches to western railway

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken an initiative to add 100 passengers' coach to the western railway at a cost of Tk 138.46 crore.
The Railways Ministry has undertaken a project titled 'Rehabilitation of 50 BG (Broad Gauge) and 50 MG (Meter Gauge) Passengers' coach for the Western Railway. If the project is implemented, the quality of passengers' service is expected to improve.
Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on March 3 this year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Railways. It has been recommended to present the project at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) (today) with recommendations complied with.  If approved, Bangladesh Railway will implement it by June 2024.
Now 48 BG and 253 MG passenger bogies ply in the western railway.  Due to lack of adequate budget necessary manpower remained incomplete and outdated machineries need to be replaced to add new bogies.
As a result, availability of passengers' carriage remained adversely affected. Non-availability    of Schedule General Overhauling (GOH) is impacting the service as over GOH remained overdue for 245 bogies.  Only 120 BG and 125 MG bogies are operating.
Of these, 50 BG and 50 MG carriages have been selected for rehabilitation and will be implemented for a period of 3 years. There are plans to gradually convert the western meter gauge lines to broad gauge, which is expected to be completed between 2040 and 2045. 50 MG coaches need to be rehabilitated during this period.
Due to demand of passengers, service overdue coaches are not going to be excluded from the fleet in one hand and on the other coaches are very risky in terms of safe train operation. That is why the project has been proposed to rehabilitate 50 BG and 50 MG passenger carriages from servicing overdue coaches.
If the project is approved, 50 BG and 50 MG passenger carriages can be added to different trains after three years, which will ensure safe passengers' service and generate a lot of revenue. Earlier, 160 passenger carriages were rehabilitated through two similar projects.
The main activities of the new project are to procure 50 BG and 50 MG overdue broad gauge and meter gauge passenger bogies through the employees working at the Syedpur factory.
Purchase and installation of 50 tools and prints and machinery, purchase and installation of 48 tools and plant and machinery (electrical), 36 spare parts (mechanical) for 50 BG coaches, 321 spare parts (mechanical 50 spare parts, 96 spare parts, 96 spare parts) are on cards.



