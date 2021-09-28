Video
Deal signed; India to finance Bogura, Sirajganj rail project

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Diplomatic Correspondent

Railways Ministers Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami (both clapping standing behind) attend an agreement signing ceremony at Rail Bhaban in the capital on Monday.

Bangladesh Railway and Indian consultant (JV of RITES Ltd. and Aarvee Associates) signed an agreement on Monday to establish a new direct rail link from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur Ali Station, Sirajganj to further enhance railway connectivity.
This infrastructure will be developed under an India Line of Credit, to be disbursed through EXIM Bank of India.
Railways Ministers Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami were present at the signing ceremony at Rail Bhaban in the capital. Presided over by Railways Secretary MD. Salim Reza the signing was also attended by senior officials from Ministry of Railway, Exim Bank of India's Dhaka Representative Office, RITES Ltd. and Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
This rail link will establish a shorter Dual Gauge Link between the Western and Northern parts of Bangladesh and the Eastern and Southern parts of the country, via the capital city, Dhaka. This new railway route will also reduce the rail distance by about 112-km, that save travel time of about 3-hrs from Dhaka to the northern districts. It will also facilitate seamless operations of Broad Gauge and Meter Gauge trains and provide fast, high quality services to passengers.
According to the agreement the consultant will update the project feasibility study, detailed engineering design and drawings of all infrastructure including bridges, embankments, railway track, stations, signaling and all other facilities, route alignment, mathematical modeling, tendering services and construction supervision services.
The physical execution of the project, once finalized, will involve the construction of a dual gauge main line and loop lines from Bogura a to Sirajganj, as well as construction of stations, platforms, bridges, an administrative facility, installation of lighting, overhead sign structures, and the laying of track, according to a Indian High Commission release.


