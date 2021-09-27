NCTB Chairman summoned over textbook mistake

The High Court (HC) on Sunday summoned National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) chairman to explain the mistakes in the secondary and higher secondary level textbooks on the Liberation War.

The court asked the NCTB chairman to appear before it on November 10 to clear his position regarding the mistakes.

The HC questioned the mistakes in the textbook relating to Liberation War saying that while the pro-liberation forces were in

power how has it happened?

It was unfortunate to have so many mistakes in the textbook, the HC said.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Md Alamgir Hossain, a guardian of the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, seeking its directives in this regard.

Lawyer Ali Mustafa Khan appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.

The HC issued the rule asking the authorities concerned why they would not be directed to take effective steps to correct the errors in the textbooks of secondary and higher secondary levels.

The secretary of Education Ministry, Chairman of the NCTB, members (Curriculum) and secretary have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.





