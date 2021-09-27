Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NCTB Chairman summoned over textbook mistake

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday summoned National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) chairman to explain the mistakes in the secondary and higher secondary level textbooks on the Liberation War.
The court asked the NCTB chairman to appear before it on November 10 to clear his position regarding the mistakes.
The HC questioned the mistakes in the textbook relating to Liberation War saying that while the pro-liberation forces were in
    power how has it happened?
It was unfortunate to have so many mistakes in the textbook, the HC said.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Md Alamgir Hossain, a guardian of the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, seeking its directives in this regard.
Lawyer Ali Mustafa Khan appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
The HC issued the rule asking the authorities concerned why they would not be directed to take effective steps to correct the errors in the textbooks of secondary and higher secondary levels.
The secretary of Education Ministry, Chairman of the NCTB, members (Curriculum) and secretary have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions prior govt permission to arrest public servants
NCTB Chairman summoned over textbook mistake
2 die, 242 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs
Xi warns of ‘grim’ situation with Taiwan
Students back to DU libraries after 18 months
80 lakh people to get vaccinated on Hasina’s birthday tomorrow
Flat owner gets anticipatory bail
People often go to visit natural surroundings outside the capital


Latest News
PM Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday Tuesday
Erdogan: Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems
Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City
German Social Democrats beat conservatives
England's Moeen set to retire from tests
Why prior permission to arrest public servants should not be declared illegal: HC
Three Rajshahi BNP leaders granted bail in sedition case:
Bangladesh sees 21 Covid deaths, lowest in four months
Summoning of DU Prof Tasneem Siddiqui by JS body condemned
NCTB chairman, member summoned over mistakes in textbooks
Most Read News
A water truck sprays down the burned remains of downtown Greenville
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
ADB approves $250m loan to support BD C-19 economic recovery
Youth girls' handball final today
Smuggled firearms ‘from India’ causing concern for Bangladesh law enforcers
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone
North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible
Take part in polls if you believe in people mandate, PM to BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft