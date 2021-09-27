Video
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Front Page

2 die, 242 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients died and 242 people were hospitalized with dengue in the 24 hours ending 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 185 were
    admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 57 to hospitals outside at other places across the country.
According to the statistics, a total of 17,357 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 24. Among them, 16,253 patients have returned home after recovery.
The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,043. Of them, 814 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 229 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 61 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 15 in September so far.
Among the deaths, 56 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram division and Khulna, and one in Rajshahi division.
Of the 17,115 infected, 7,001 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.


