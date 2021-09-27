Students back to DU libraries after 18 months



Wearing masks and maintaining safe distance, students study at Dhaka University Central Library on Sunday as the authorities opened the country's premier educational institution after long 18 months closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Although the scene in the central library was more peaceful and well organized the picture in the science library was quite different.

According to the decisions of the university administration, only the Master's and Honor's final-year students were allowed to study in the libraries.

Besides, they must have valid identity cards and documents of at least one dose Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the students of other sessions and job seekers who have already completed their graduation entered the science library violating the authority's decision and obstruction.

Despite authority's repeated request to obey the decision and to maintain hygiene rules, they did not pay attention to any hygiene rules.

The authorities and the staffs of the library

expressed deep frustration over the matter.

Librarian, proctor and other staff encountered a lot of hassles to handle the situation while visiting the science library at around 10:30 am.

Protesting the decision of the university, the students demanded entry of the students of all years to the libraries. They also demanded that the library be open from 8 am and to keep open till 10 pm or at least 8 pm.

On the contrary, the picture of the central library was a bit more disciplined.

At 10:00 am, the students went to the front of the central library and were seen entering the library following the hygiene rules.

Students went through strict monitoring including checking temperature, maintaining at least 1 metre distance and showing ID card and vaccine document. They were given masks by the university.

At this time Acting Librarian of the university Prof Md Nasir Uddin Munshi, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) General Secretary Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan were present, among others.

Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani said, "Today we have completed the first step towards normal functioning of the university. First we opened the library for students to study under certain conditions. We have made this decision considering the Covid-19 situation."

He requested the students to cooperate with the administration.

Prof Md Nasir Uddin Munshi said this is an initial process ahead of reopening of the university.

He said, "We are implementing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and putting the best effort to ensure health guidelines given by the university. We will bring the students of all years in phases."

Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman visited the central library at around 12:00 pm.

After the visit, he told the reporters that everyone's cooperation is needed to reopen the university.

"Hopefully, step by step we will be able to bring all the students back to campus," the VC added.

Notable, the libraries will remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm from Sunday to Thursday. Residential halls will be opened for the Honour's 4th year and Master's students from 8:00 am on October 5.



