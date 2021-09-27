Video
80 lakh people to get vaccinated on Hasina’s birthday tomorrow

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The government plans to vaccinate some 80 lakh people on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday on Tuesday.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the disclosure on a virtual platform on Sunday.
"September 28 is the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The vaccination programme will start in the morning on the day. This time, the target has been set to administer 80 lakh doses of vaccine. The programme will continue until this target is met," the Health Minister said.
"The vaccine will be administrated in more than 6,000 centres across the country through multiple shifts throughout the day from 9:00am. In the first two hours of the vaccination, women over the age of 50 and physically challenged people will get priority," he said.
"At the same time, regular ongoing programmes will continue. At present, six lakh doses of vaccine are being administrated daily in the regular
    programme," he added.
"The vaccination programme is being taken to the village level. There are poor people, many of them elderly, in hard-to-reach areas -- who cannot easily come to the vaccination centre. They will get priority in the vaccination programme," the Health Minister said.
Earlier, the government conducted a mass vaccination campaign in the first phase for six days from August 7. However, due to the vaccine crisis, the authorities could not continue the campaign.


