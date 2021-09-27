Video
Home Front Page

Munia Murder

Flat owner gets anticipatory bail

Published : Monday, 27 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday granted a six-week anticipatory bail on condition to Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon, owner of the flat at Gulshan where college student Mosarrat Jahan Munia used to live and her body was recovered on April 26 hanging from the ceiling .
Ripon is an accused in the case filed over the rape and murder of Mosarrat Jahan Munia.
In the order, the HC asked him to surrender his passport to the concerned magistrate court so that he cannot leave the country.
After the expiry of his six weeks bail period, he must
    surrender before the magistrate court concerned.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon seeking anticipatory bail in the case.
Ibrahim was present during the hearing on his petition.
Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi appeared for Ibrahim while Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Mizanur Rahman represented the State.
The HC granted the bail on the ground that accused Ripon was made co-accused and no specific allegation of rape and murder was brought against him, said AAG Mizanur Rahman.
On September 6, Mosarrat's elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against eight people including Bashundhara Group Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir.
The other accused are - Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Anvir's mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Model Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon.
On April 26, police recovered the body of Mosarrat Jahan Munia hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the Gulshan flat.


