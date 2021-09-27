Ex-police inspector Sohail Rana yet to be brought back from India

Former Banani Police Inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohail Rana, brother of Sonia Mehzabin, the owner of e-commerce company E-Orange, is yet to be brought back from India.

Sohail Rana is known as the patron of his sister Sonia Mehzabin's e-commerce company E-Orange.

The company has reportedly swindled Tk 1,100 crore from customers.

Sohail illegally entered India on 2 September. On the way to Nepal, he was detained at the Chandrabandha border by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). He was reported for illegal entry.

Interpol has sent three letters to the National Central Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi from Bangladesh to return Sheikh Sohail Rana home, according to the NCB officer in charge in Dhaka.

However, no response has been received from India yet.

Sohail Rana as the director to be seen in the TIN certificate taken to open the company called E-Orange, Bangladesh. He is also accused of taking Tk 2.5 crore from the

company at different times.

A case was filed against e-Orange on August 16 for not giving the products it promised to its customers for months even after paying the money.

The case was filed on the charge of embezzling Tk 1,100 crore from the customers. The accused are Sonia Mehzabin, owner of e-Orange, her husband Masukur Rahman, Amanullah, Bithi Akter, Kauser Ahmed and Banani Police Inspector Sohail Rana.

On August 31, a victim filed a complaint with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate?

After the case, involvement of the Banani Police Inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohail Rana with e-Orange was found.

Sohail Rana fled after several members of the organization were arrested.

Asaduzzaman had previously said the BGB had assured him of bringing him back through talks with the BSF.

The police officer said he could be repatriated with the help from the Foreign Ministry as there was a prisoner swap agreement with India. Investigations are ongoing but still there is no progress.









