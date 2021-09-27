21 C-19 deaths, 980 new cases in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 21 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 27,414. Some 980 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,551,351.

Besides, 1,312 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to

97.43 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,511,479, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 4.41per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.13 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 22,221 samples.

Among the deceased, 10 died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Rajshahi, while one each died in Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

Of them, seven were men and 14 women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,605 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,809 women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.75 million lives and infected more than 232.36 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 208.97 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







