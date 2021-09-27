RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) has been accused of widespread irregularities, fraud and corruption in the allocation of institutional plots in the Purbachal New Town project.

Allegation of allocating a plot to one person initially and then allocating the same plot to another through fraudulence has been made against some unscrupulous staffs of RAJUK.

The victims are reportedly not getting any remedy after complaining to RAJUK. But RAJUK's authority remarks that they are doing everything abiding by law.

Regarding such corruption, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) authorities said, the ACC will be able to investigate the corruption of government property. However, a person has to complain about this by mentioning specific information.

One of the victims, Kafil Uddin Bhuiyan, told the Daily Observer, "As per the RAJUK notification of allotment of plots for the Purbachal New Town project, I applied for a plot of 76.83 katha for the Purbachal Convention Ltd. and deposited Tk 15 lakh as initial payment."

"While the allotment of the plot under the name of 'Purbachal Convention Ltd.' was in progress,

RAJUK and Ferdousi Alam Neela gang conspired and changed the name of the company to 'Purbachal Neela Convention Limited' by placing 'Neela' in the middle of our company name. However, against this fraud, we filed a case in the court," Kafil Uddin alleged.

Kafil Uddin said, "Despite all the activities of the institutional plot were stopped by the order of the High Court, RAJUK took the initiative to register all the installment money in favour of the 'Purbachal Neela Convention Limited'.

There are allegations that former RAJUK Chairman Abdur Rahman was involved in this illegal activities in association with corrupt people in exchange for a bribe of crores of taka.

According to RAJUK information, a board meeting, number 13/2018 of Plot Verification and Selection Committee under RAJUK approved 76.83 katha plot in the name of 'Purbachal Convention Limited' in the Purbachal New City Project.

"But after few days, a fraudulent syndicate led by the former RAJUK chairman Abdur Rahman illegally allocated the plot in the name of 'Purbachal Neela Convention Limited' by submitting fake 'meeting minutes," Kafil Uddin also alleged.

For this, the Chairman of Purbachal Convention Ltd. filed a writ petition (No. 1850/2019) in the High Court on 10/02/2019. Recognizing the importance of the content of the writ petition, the Honorable Justice issued a rule in favour of the defendants and ordered RAJUK not to issue final allotment on behalf of Purbachal Neela Convention Limited.

But the RAJUK authorities violating the High Court order issued on 03/12/2018 a temporary allotment in the name of Purbachal Neela Convention Ltd. And the final allotment including the Plot-ID was issued on 04/02/2019 under RAJUK / Estate. 3 / Purbachal / 11 (Plot ID No. 01-204-003) memorandum.

In this regard, RAJUK Chairman Amin Ullah Noori told the Daily Observer, "We are working on all the plots in our project that are being sued as per the directions of the court. We are not allowing any kind of construction work in the plots where the court has asked to stop the construction work."

Khurshid Alam, a lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said, "The ACC could investigate all such irregularities on government property. However, for this, any victim can submit a written complaint to the ACC with the exact information of the irregularity. If someone is afraid to reveal their identity, they can be accused under a pseudonym."

The Purbachal New Town project was initiated by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) in 1995 on around 6,227 acres of land in the South of Dhaka.

The project located between Gazipur's Kaliganj and Narayanganj's Rupganj, with the Shitalakkhya river to the east and the Balu river to the west, it was designed to accommodate 10 lakh people in around 25,000 plots of various sizes.

However, it took the government 10 years to approve the Purbachal project its largest housing scheme at an initial cost of Tk 3,312 crore. With the initial deadline having elapsed in 2010, the cost has now more than tripled to a whopping Tk 10,329 crore with various other components added.

The project, which has seen five revisions to its design so far, is now expected to be completed by 2025, after several revisions of the deadline.

Although the initial plan was to only build a residential township, many commercial buildings have been included later on replacing playgrounds and other civic amenities.



