Final results of advocateship published

The Bangladesh Bar Council, a statutory body of the country's lawyers, has published viva voce results held from August 31 this year to enroll their names as advocates.

A total of 5, 972 candidates have successfully passed the viva voce in the Bar Council examination.

The candidates who passed the written test this year and some of the candidates who had been failed in the two previous viva voce exams also participated in this year's oral test exam.

The Bar Council has issued a notification to this effect signed by its secretary Md Rafiqul Islam on Saturday on its website.

According to the notice, 5, 972 candidates passed in the viva voce while results of nine candidates have been kept withheld for non-submission of the required documents/paper/certificates.

"They are advised to produce their requisite documents within 30 days from this date, failing which result will be treated as cancelled."

Besides, the roll number of three candidates are kept withheld until the disposal of the writ petitions concerning IBAIS University, the notice said.

On May 29, the Bar Council published written examination results to enroll candidates' names as advocates.

A total of 5, 335 candidates out of 12, 878 successfully passed the written test in the Bar Council examination.

On February 27 this year, the written test exam was held for the second time at five different centers in Dhaka, which had been cancelled

Earlier, on December 19, a group of advocateship candidates created chaos and barred others from finishing examinations at different examination centres in Mohammadpur and Lakshmibazar in the capital.